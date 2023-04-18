A man has been arrested after a serious assault in Leicester earlier today.

Officers were called to a property in Haynes Road shortly before 7.30am after a man sustained serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as life threatening.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and remains in police custody.

The road is partially closed from the junction of Coleman Road while emergency services deal with the incident.

Enquiries are in the early stages and there will be a significant police presence in the area while that is ongoing.