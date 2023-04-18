A Derby man who threatened his ex-partner by pointing a gun in her face has been jailed for five years.

Sunil Sidhu, of Sinfin Lane in Derby, threatened to “put my guns on you” in a text message to his former partner days before seeing her dancing with a friend in a nightclub in the city.

Sidhu confronted the woman in The Blue Note in Sadler Gate at 10pm on Friday 7 October 2022 accusing her of speaking to other men. The 40-year-old was removed from the club by bouncers after starting to cause trouble.

Hours later, at 5.45am on Saturday 8 October, the victim answered her front door and saw a red laser pointed at her face. It was then that she made the horrifying discovery that Sidhu had a gun in his hand and was pointing it at her forehead.

Terrified of what was in front of her, the victim started to beg for her life, but all Sidhu did was pull another gun out of his bag and started to take bullets in and out of the gun."

The victim also noticed that he was wearing a bullet proof vest as she pleaded with him to leave, which he eventually did.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday 23 March 2023, Sidhu pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of an imitation firearm and was handed a five-year jail sentence.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Hall, from the Domestic Abuse Team, said: “The fact that Sidhu decided to point a gun into the face of his ex-partner shows the level of intimidation he was willing to go to to control her behaviour.

“The victim was understandably terrified during the ordeal but has been so incredibly brave in contacting us and eventually bringing him to justice.

“The work my team has been involved in has been rewarded by the sentence handed down by the courts and Sidhu will now have time to reflect on his behaviour behind bars.

“The threat of violence such as this is never acceptable in any walk of life but especially with someone you are in relationship with, and I hope the sentence given to Sidhu will go some way to showing those who maybe in a similar position that we will always investigate these types of incidents and prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.”