A teenager has been convicted of killing a boy who was stabbed to death following a dispute about a mobile phone. Zechariah Nelson was found guilty of manslaughter after 17-year-old Akeem Bailey sustained a fatal knife wound to the neck in Ladywood.

He also stabbed another teenager near Springfield Street on 30 October last year but his injuries were not serious.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told that Nelson took a knife to an arranged meeting and it was during this meeting that the knife was used to cause the injuries. The 18-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of manslaughter and wounding and will be sentenced at a later date.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told that Nelson took a knife to an arranged meeting Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from our homicide unit, said: "This is another tragic loss of a young life at the hands of a knife. "By just carrying a weapon you are putting yourself in a position where it can be used in the spur of the moment and destroy lives.

"A teenager has lost his life and another has lost his freedom. "We are working tirelessly to steer young people away from violence with weapons. "This involves visible patrols, deterrents like knife arches and engagement with young people to warn about the dangers of knife crime. "But this is not something we can do alone, everyone including teachers, parents and carers all have a part to play. "The Violence Reduction Partnership consists of a number of agencies from police, public health to education working together to reduce violence.

"Some of the VRP’s prevention activities involve the whole community and others are focused on supporting those most likely to be affected by violence.