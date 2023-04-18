A man has been arrested after three horses were found with stab wounds in Tamworth.

Staffordshire Police were called to an address near Willowbank in Fazeley at 8.04am on Sunday (16 April) following reports that three horses had been found with multiple stab wounds.

Two of them were treated by a vet swiftly and are expected to make a full recovery.

The third horse didn’t need any treatment and was not seriously injured.

A short time later, a 47-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on suspicion of animal welfare offences and criminal damage.

He has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue and officers are still appealing for those with any information to come forward.

Wildlife crime lead Detective Inspector Tim Boulton said: “This type of crime can have a devastating and lasting impact on the animals themselves and their owners.

"Neighbourhood officers and wildlife crime leads in the force are regularly engaging with the rural community to ensure that their needs and concerns are actioned as effectively as possible.“We are continuing to work closely with partners to prioritise and target those deliberately causing harm to animals and committing rural crime in Staffordshire.”