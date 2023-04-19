A 28-year-old is being questioned by police after six people were injured by two dogs near a school in Birmingham.

Police received several reports of two dogs being on the loose and attacking people in Willow Gardens, near Barford Primary School, shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday 18 April.

Officers from West Midlands Police attended the scene, including dog handlers and armed officers.

Six people attended hospital with bite injuries and were later discharged.

The two dogs, which are not from a banned breed, were seized with the support of armed officers.

Children at the school were reportedly kept inside for an hour until the animals were under control.

No weapons were discharged and the dogs were safely brought under control, police said.

The dogs remain in secure kennels where they will undergo an assessment.

A 28-year-old man, who remains in custody, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2743 of 18 April.

