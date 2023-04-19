Credit: Duran Duran will be going on tour this year

Birmingham new-wave band Duran Duran will be going on a UK and America tour this year.

Duran Duran Credit: PA Images

It's been a landmark time for the group - they opened the Commonwealth Games event in their home city of Birmingham in July.

They also performed at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee event in London, and marked the 40th anniversary of the release of their 1982 hit album, “Rio.”

Now they're gearing up to go on tour from the 29th April 2023.

Band member John Taylor have been sharing details about the tour with ITV's Good Morning Britain, where he shared that fans can expect new music on the way.

John Taylor sharing details of the tour on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" programme Credit: Good Morning Britain, ITV

Musician John Taylor spoke about his band guitarist Andy's illness, as Andy is being treated for prostate cancer.

Band member Andy Taylor is getting treatment for prostate cancer Credit: PA Images

John says:

"There are some cover songs, which is unusual for us. We haven't done a big tour like this in a while".

John says the band wanted to do something for their fellow member Andy on this tour.

Andy missed the band's big induction into the Hall of Fame ceremony last year, after revealing he had prostate cancer.

A warning of flashing images on this next interview clip of John speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain:

John says:

"We found out two days before. He was due to fly into LA for the rehearsals, we hadn't played together in years, it was quite exciting, then we got the word".

When will Duran Duran play in their home city ?

The band will play in Birmingham on a one-off date on the 5th May, at the Utilita Arena.

Where else are they touring ?

They begin their UK tour in Manchester, then:

two dates in London on the 1st and 2nd May

Leeds on the 4th May

After their Birmingham stop, they're off to:

Dublin on the 7th May

Glasgow on the 9th May

Then it's a whistle-stop schedule of thirty dates touring America.

What does Duran Duran stand for ?

The band's website says they took their name from Roger Vadim's 1960's cult sci-fi classic film "Barbarella", starring Jane Fonda, as there was a character played by Milo O'Shea called "Durand-Durand".

Did Duran Duran ever have a UK number one hit ?

They dominated the UK charts in 1984, with "The Reflex", which spent four weeks in the top slot.

How many band members have been inducted in the Hall of Fame ?

Simon Le Bon, Andy Taylor, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.