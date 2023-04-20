Play Brightcove video

Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate whether the crippling NHS strike action can be resolved soon, as one union warned they'll be ramping up industrial action which could go on until Christmas.

Meanwhile, in a first test for Rishi Sunak's Conservative government the local elections are in just a few week's time, with 57 councils holding contests in the East and West Midlands. Will the new voter ID requirement at the polls put some people off?

Alison's guests this month:

- Heather Wheeler MP - South Derbyshire (Conservative)

- Paulette Hamilton MP - Birmingham Erdington (Labour)

- Helen Morgan MP - North Shropshire (Liberal Democrat)