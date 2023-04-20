The customer on the other end of the phone to Prince William has been revealed - and he had no idea he was speaking to a royal!

Vinay Aggarwal, 32, was looking for a place to have a bite to eat in Birmingham before heading back home to London with his wife Ankita.

The couple called the Indian Streatery, which they didn't know was on total shutdown to entertain the Prince and Princess of Wales while they were in town to celebrate Birmingham's culture and diversity.

The restaurant phone rang in the middle of the couple's tour of the venue, and Prince William decided to pick it up, completely unannounced.

Giving unsuspecting Vinay directions to the restaurant from New Street station he said: "In about an hour for two people?"

Vinay and Ankita arrived to the restaurant and Vinay learnt he had spoken to the heir to the throne.

Vinay said: "William took the call?

"I didn't know at all, that's a surprise, I thought I made a booking. I didn't know at all it was Prince William!

"I was thinking twice about coming here, it is pretty surprising and hard to digest as well."

When asked if he would be telling everyone about his royal interaction, Vinay replied: "Obviously yeah! Like this is not something that happens to me. It is hard to digest."

He went on: "I didn't recognise him from on the phone. I genuinely thought that someone was actually taking the booking for me."

Owners of the Indian Streatery showed the Cambridge's how to make roti and spoke to them about their business, while staff said it had been a dream come true to meet the couple.

Following their visit to the restaurant, Prince William and Princess Katherine went to Birmingham's jewellery quarter - home to about 40% of all jewellery made in the UK.

They visited the Rectory in St Paul's Square, where they spoke to local designers, artists, and playwrights, and even played a game of darts.