A Derbyshire police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a colleague in a bar after drinking '13 to 15 pints of beer'.

A two day trial heard how PC Darren Mabbott - who has been in the police force for 23 years - grabbed and then pushed PC Robert Smith.

PC Mabbott, 45, told Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court how he believed Mr Smith was about to assault him after 'invading my personal space' inside the Monk Bar in Matlock.

But District Judge Andrew Meachin did not accept his version of events and found him guilty of a single count of common assault.

Handing Mabbott a 12-month conditional discharge, he said: “It is a sad indictment of the police officers, getting that drunk on that night out, and the public should be appalled.

“You know what happened that night should not have happened, you were out of control and you lost your temper.

“He might have been a pain in the neck (on the night out) but your actions were not proportionate or reasonable.

“Your defence team have argued that despite drinking 13 to 15 pints you were compos mentis and you were in control of your actions. I do not accept that.

The trial, which began last week, was told how the defendant and other officers, including Mr Smith, were out in the town on the evening of April 29 into the early hours of April 30, last year, at the end of a dog handling course in which the defendant was one of the trainers and the complainant was one of the officers who had passed.

He said after having a curry the group found themselves in Bar Twenty Ten where one of the other officers was sick in the toilets before the group then moved to the Monk Bar.

Giving evidence, the complainant, Mr Smith, said Mabbott was sitting on a stool and that the defendant “looked really vacant and distant”.

He said: “I was concerned about him. I asked him if he was OK. He looked really upset and angry. I wanted to make sure he was alright.

"I put my hand on his right shoulder.

Prosecutor Ian Shaw asked: “Did you say anything to make him upset and angry?”

He replied: “Nothing at all. He was very distant towards me. ‘Leave it’, I believe, were his words. I put my arms around his shoulder and Darren said the word ’outside’ directly at me.

“He stood up and put one hand around my throat and he took one of my arms and wrapped his arm around it to stop it from moving.

"He’s then taken me off my feet onto my tiptoes, forcibly, aggressively and unprovoked. It’s taken me completely off guard. He hurt me.

Mr Smith said Mabbott then went outside the bar and began looking directly at him through the window in what he called “a confrontational stare trying to goad me to go outside for a fight”.

He said later the same morning the defendant sent him a text message in which he apologised and to which he did not reply.

Mr Smith said: “It was really awkward. At that point I had already informed my line manager about what happened that night.

Mabbott, in his evidence, said he had drank between 13 and 15 pints of beer during the evening and that he believed when Mr Smith put his arm around him it was a “headlock” manoeuvre.

He said: “I was fully aware of what I was doing, I was merry but I was not drunk, my decision was not impaired by intoxication.

Asked by defence solicitor Eve Patterson why he stood up and grabbed Mr Smith before pushing him away, the defendant replied: “I thought I was about to be assaulted. I had been telling him to go away.

"I just wanted to remove myself from the situation. I honestly thought I was going to be assaulted.

“I grabbed him and pushed him in an attempt to get him out of the way. Rob was constantly smiling.

"I put my arm out and said ‘you’re pathetic’.” Miss Patterson said to her client: “It was suggested to the court you provoked Rob Smith to come outside for a fight?

Mabbott, of Chapel-en-le-Frith, replied: “That’s incorrect, that’s the last thing I wanted to do.

As well as the conditional discharge, Mabbott was ordered to pay £750 prosecution costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "Following the conclusion of the trial involving PC Darren Mabbott the force will now be reviewing misconduct proceedings in relation to the incident. PC Mabbott remains removed from frontline duties.