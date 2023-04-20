A 23-year-old man has been charged after a disorder broke out in Birmingham on Saturday night (15 April).

Officers worked on a joint operation with Birmingham City Council tackling illegal street trading in Coventry Road in Small Heath.

But, disorder broke out resulting in missiles being thrown and vehicles damaged.

One officer was struck by a bottle, but fortunately was not seriously injured, and three vehicles were damaged. Two council officials were also kicked and spat at.

Ehsan Hussain has been charged with causing public nuisance and improper use of a communications network.

The 23-year-old was remanded and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday(19 April).

Two 16-year-old boys and a 42-year-old man were arrested for violent disorder, they have been bailed with strict conditions, including not to go to Coventry Road.

Officers are still investigating the disorder and looking into further lines of enquiry to identify further offenders.

Police evening patrols of the area are continuing accompanied by religious leaders and community members to reassure local residents and traders.