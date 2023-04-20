A woman from Derbyshire whose partner died suddenly was told he could not be on the birth certificate because the couple were not married.

Gemma Water's partner Nick Green died suddenly at the age of 35 in November 2021 - just days before she gave birth.

He had collapsed from an undiagnosed heart condition and died while at the gym.

When Gemma went to register the birth of her newborn daughter Olivia, she was told that Nick could not be on the birth certificate.

Having to register her child with no father has since cost her thousands of pounds, and has involved a DNA test as well as a hearing in the High Court.

Gemma said the time that the pair spent as a couple before Nick's death was a "magical time".

"Everything was going well with the pregnancy, we had everything set up and in place and Nick was so looking forward to being a father for the first time," she said.

"He used to sing songs to Olivia in the womb and he was so excited. It's just so cruel he never saw her and she will never know her daddy.

"Those first few months are a blur and in the middle of it, I was told the law stopped me from putting Nick's name on the certificate.

"So I had to register Olivia as having no father. If we had been married, I could have registered her for both of us, or Nick could have if he had lived.

"Instead, as an unmarried couple, we both have to be present for the registration of the birth, which is obviously impossible if one part of the couple is dead.

"So instead, I have to obtain a DNA test and a judge at the High Court has to issue what is called a declaration of parentage, when they are satisfied that he is the child's father and that the registration can be completed.

"When that is completed and I have a court order, I will be able to re-register the birth."

Gemma, who suffers some ill-health and occasionally uses a wheelchair, says she has no issue with having to arrange a DNA test but that she also has to provide witness statements from ten people who can testify that Nick wanted to be a dad.

For the first 15 months after his death, she struggled to get a solicitor and judge to take on the case.

But now, she said: "I have already been to the first High Court hearing in which a judge was assigned and a second hearing set for 26 April when the judge will explain about the DNA test that is needed and the witness statements.

"The evidence will be presented at a third hearing and then a fourth hearing the decision will be announced."

According to Gemma, the whole legal process is expected to cost just over £4,000. That's £960 for each court hearing and the cost of the DNA test and for an official from the laboratory to attend to swear that the sample is correct.

She is hoping to raise some of the funding via a GoFundMe page that she has set up.

She said: "I have been lucky that family and friends have been able to help with some of the funding so I don't have to ask for all of it.

"But I never dreamed that wanting Nick's name on the certificate would be so complicated and expensive and I am sure other people are not aware until it happens to them, which I hope it never does.

"To me, Nick is her daddy and should be named. I know when she is old enough to understand, Olivia will be glad I fought for this instead of having to explain why her loving daddy's name is not on her birth certificate."

