Play Brightcove video

Peter Andre sang 'Mysterious Girl' with the help of a sea lion named Bounty

Peter Andre has probably lost count of the number of times he's sung 'Mysterious Girl' since it hit number two on the UK charts back in 1992.

But he's probably never had a guest quite like the one he sang with at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley.

Andre, who was at the attraction to celebrate his fiftieth birthday, struggled to contain his laughter as he was joined by the "very special guest."

"You might know his music," he added. "Absolutely incredible."

The sea lion joined in as he started to sing, barking after each line of the popular song. In the video, which has been viewed over 115 thousand times since it was posted on Twitter, Andre is seen collapsing with laughter before telling the sea lion, "you are the best."

The video was filmed by Andre's wife, NHS doctor E mily MacDonagh, who can be heard laughing as the video ends.

West Midland Safari Park recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, having welcomed around thirty million visitors since opening its doors in 1973.