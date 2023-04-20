Play Brightcove video

'In about an hour for two people' - Watch Prince William take a restaurant booking from a customer who had no clue who they were talking to

This is the moment the Prince of Wales took a restaurant booking from an unsuspecting customer who had no idea he was talking to the heir to the throne.

The video was filmed during his visit to Birmingham with the Princess of Wales this afternoon.

Prince William showed his comedic side when he took a customer's phone booking at the Indian Streatery venue today, Thursday 20 April.

He was heard asking the customer: "Maybe half two? Half past two? In about an hour for two people?"

Catherine can be seen laughing as William chats away. Eventually the heir to the throne and the customer settled on 2.15pm.

Thousands of people gathered to see the couple after they arrived in the city centre by train at Moor Street station.

The pair are in the city to celebrate our diverse culture and heritage.The Prince and Princess of Wales are speaking with future leaders in creative industries in the city centre and Jewellery Quarter.

William - who is a huge Aston Villa fan - and Catherine will learn about how the sector is growing.

Their visit comes only two weeks before the King's Coronation on May 6.