Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after Castle Bromwich stabbing

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Castle Bromwich on Tuesday.

Police say Kelvin Ward was found with serious injuries on Chester Road just after eight o'clock in the evening. They believe the car he was travelling in was rammed, and allege he was then attacked by a group of people.

Kelvin Ward was found with serious injuries on Tuesday. Credit: West Midlands Police.

Kelvin's family have also released a statement, which read: “We would like to thank everyone for their loving messages and support at this very sad time.

"Kelvin was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many. He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed.”

Police are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward, and say their thoughts are with Kelvin's family.