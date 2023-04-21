Two of the West Midlands major Eid celebrations have been cancelled due to rain this morning (April 21).

Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre said it was cancelling events in Small Heath and Edgbaston today.

It was expecting a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

Writing on Twitter Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre said: "Due to rain forecasted between 7am-12pm (90%) we have made the difficult decision to cancel Eid at Small Heath & Edgbaston.

"We will hold 4 jammats at Green Lane Masjid at 6:30am, 7:30am, 8:30am and 9:30am.

" Sisters Entrance - Clock Tower Door E Brothers Entrance - Little Green Lane Door H There will be a one way system in place. Eid Mubarak!"

The centre said people can arrive at 8am for breakfast followed by a prayer and sermon viewing at 8:30.

Guidance on parking has also been issued for the mosque prayers.

Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre said free parking is available at the nearby Morrisons, but urged people to park considerately and not block driveways or park illegally.

The Small Heath gathering was one of the biggest in Europe.

In previous pre-covid years, more than 60,000 people have attended Eid Al-Adha celebrations in the park.

The Eid ul Fitr event has only been cancelled on a few occasions. It was halted when covid restrictions were in place and returned last year.