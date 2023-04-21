Four air ambulances and six land ambulances were called to a "serious collision" in Warwickshire which has left four teenagers with "life-threatening injuries".

A woman and two children were also reported to have been "seriously injured" and taken to hospital.

It is believed to have happened at about 4.05pm on Friday afternoon on the B4035 Campden Road, just to the west of the Fosse Way.

Warwickshire Police said the collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

Officers said three teenagers in the Fiesta sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital where they currently remain. They say a fourth male in the same vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

Three people from the Fiat were also taken to hospital, said police.

Two Midlands Air Ambulances and one air ambulance each from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were called out.

Six ambulances, three paramedic officers and two senior paramedic officers were also sent to the scene from West Midlands Ambulance Service and South Western Ambulance Services.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars with very significant damage.

“There were four teenagers in the first car - three men and a woman - who were all left with life-threatening injuries.

"All four received advanced trauma care from the enhanced care teams on the air ambulances.

“A man and woman were separately airlifted to the major trauma centre (MTC) at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

"A second man was airlifted to the MTC at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW).

"A man was also taken by road to UHCW with a doctor from one of the air ambulances travelling with the ambulance crew.

“There was a woman and two children (one boy and one girl) in the second car. All three were taken to the John Radcliffe by ambulance with serious injuries.

“(Another) patient, a man, who was at the scene collapsed due to a medical condition. He was assessed and treated at the scene before being discharged.”

Officers are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Gary Bridgwater from Warwickshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with those who have been injured this evening.

"The next of kin of those involved have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"A number of enquiries are now underway to investigate the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage.

"If anyone has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2022.”