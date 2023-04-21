More than 2,000 hospital appointments were cancelled during junior doctor strike action across Leicestershire last week.

The 72-hour walkout began on Tuesday, 11 April, and lasted four days until Saturday, 15 April, in a dispute over pay.

It saw more than 700 University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust staff members absent from work on Wednesday (April 12) due to involvement in strike action, according to new NHS England data.

The new figures show 2,133 appointments were likely to have been cancelled owing to strike action.

Strike action also caused the cancellation of 165 prearranged surgery procedures.

Across the country, more than 196,00 hospital appointments were cancelled because of the walkout.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust warned patients about potential cancellations due to junior doctor strike action. They said, "We apologise to anyone whose care has been disrupted during this period."

Junior doctors are asking for a 35% pay rise to for better retention of staff and protection for patients.

Wages for junior doctors has fallen by 26% in real terms since 2008, unions claim, prompting strike action for a restoration.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has called the news "deeply disappointing".

He said: "We remain ready to start formal talks with the BMA as soon as the union pauses its strikes and moves significantly from its unrealistic position of demanding a 35% pay increase, which would result in some junior doctors receiving a pay rise of £20,000."

Spokespeople for the BMA have said Mr Barclay does not "understand the pay pressures junior doctors are under".

Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, BMA junior doctors committee co-chairmen, said: "Mr Barclay continues to demand that we drop our opening position of calling for a reversal of the pay erosion experienced by junior doctors before he will even enter discussions.

"This does not sound like someone who understands the pay pressures junior doctors are under, nor someone who wants to sit down with us."