Twelve more acts will feature alongside headliners Metallica, Slipknot, and Bring Me The Horizon at the Download Festival 2023.

Leicestershire's biggest music festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary by adding two extra days and a star studded line-up.

The four day "special edition" event will be held between 8-11th June 2023 at Donington Park in Castle Donington near Leicestershire.

The twelve new bands added to the line-up are:

Cancer Bats

Casey

Haken

Hundred Reasons

Puscifer

State Champs

Cherry Bombs

Punk Rock Factory

Static Dress

SNAYX

RedHook

Rituals

They will feature alongside headliners Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Metallica, who will perform two headline sets with no repeat songs.

All stage splits for the four days have also been revealed. It will be the first year seeing Puscifer perform at Download, while returning acts like Punk Rock Factory will be performing in front of a bigger crowd in the main area.

Hundred Reasons are back with new music for the first time in 15 years and will be playing Download for the first time since 2006.

Tickets are still available for the 20th anniversary festival.