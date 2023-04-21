Cancer Bats, Casey and Hundred Reasons among new acts announced for Download Festival 2023

Festivalgoers watching Death Blooms on the first day of Download Festival 2021. Credit: PA Images

Twelve more acts will feature alongside headliners Metallica, Slipknot, and Bring Me The Horizon at the Download Festival 2023.

Leicestershire's biggest music festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary by adding two extra days and a star studded line-up.

The four day "special edition" event will be held between 8-11th June 2023 at Donington Park in Castle Donington near Leicestershire.

The twelve new bands added to the line-up are:

  • Cancer Bats

  • Casey

  • Haken

  • Hundred Reasons

  • Puscifer

  • State Champs 

  • Cherry Bombs

  • Punk Rock Factory

  • Static Dress

  • SNAYX

  • RedHook 

  • Rituals

They will feature alongside headliners Bring Me The Horizon, Slipknot and Metallica, who will perform two headline sets with no repeat songs.

All stage splits for the four days have also been revealed.  It will be the first year seeing Puscifer perform at Download, while returning acts like Punk Rock Factory will be performing in front of a bigger crowd in the main area.

Hundred Reasons are back with new music for the first time in 15 years and will be playing Download for the first time since 2006.

Tickets are still available for the 20th anniversary festival.

