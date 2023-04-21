Patients and Staff 'evacuated' at QE Birmingham Hospital

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham has been evacuated this afternoon, according to reports.

Visitors wrote on Twitter to say that a fire alarm had prompted patients and staff to leave the building.

One account on Twitter wrote, "I'm in the QE visiting and alarms are going off and everyone is getting evacuated."

While another added: "QE Hospital Birmingham been evacuated. Fire alarm. Cold out here."

A spokesperson at the hospital said "It was a false alarm just now, all resolved and everyone is now back in the building."