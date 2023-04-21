A cannabis farm has been found at an unused church in Coventry.

West Midlands Police seized more than 1,400 cannabis plants and have broken up a "substantial growing operation" at the former Stoke United Reform Church on Thursday morning.

Police say the plants will now be destroyed and thousands of pounds worth of growing equipment dismantled to ensure it cannot be used again.

A man who tried to leave the property via the roof was arrested after being tracked by the forces drone team.

A 27 year old man has been arrested and charged.