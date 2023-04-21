Thousands gather for Eid celebrations across the Midlands

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Correspondent Rajiv Popat visited Victoria Park in Leicester today as hundreds of Muslims gathered to celebrate the festival of Eid

Thousands of Muslims across the Midlands are celebrating the festival of Eid today to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Many Muslims attended prayers at their local mosques in the early hours of the morning - though many are waiting to celebrate tomorrow instead.

Traditionally, it's a time to gather with family and friends to share meals, gifts and engage in charitable acts.

In Birmingham, worshippers gathered in Small Heath for morning prayers.

Around 20,000 people were expected to visit the funfair and food stalls during the day, but the event was moved inside because of rain.

Zaka Ullah Selleem, the Head Imam of Green Lane Masjid said the turnout was as expected.

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street spoke of his joy in joining the celebrations today...

What is Eid al-Fitr?

The Muslim holiday of Eid-Al-Fitr occurs after the Holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims fast.

The word Eid mean festival or feast. Eid-Al-Fitr means the breaking of the fast.

During Eid, Muslims will greet each other with the phrase 'Eid Mubarak' meaning 'Blessed Eid' and gather to eat and celebrate together.