An out of control dog has been shot after a man was seriously injured at a house in Derby.

Derbyshire Police were called to a house on Cameron Road this morning, April 22.

A dog at the address was presenting a risk to officers and the public, and was shot and killed by firearms officers.

Credit: ASHLEY KIRK

A man has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers remain at the property. The following roads are closed at this time:

Cameron Road – from the junction with St Thomas Road and close to the junction with Duncan Road

Brunswick Street – from the junction of Havelock Road and Sutherland Road

There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.