A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a driver who was "rammed off a road" and fatally stabbed in Castle Bromwich.

West Midlands Police detained a 28-year-old man in Solihull last night.

The force said the victim, 50-year-old Kelvin Ward, was found with serious injuries on Chester Road just after 8pm on Tuesday evening.

They believe the car he was travelling in was rammed, and allege he was then attacked by a group of people - who later fled the scene.

The force has been granted extra time to question a 16-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week.

Police are appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

Kelvin was described by his family as a "loving partner, father son and friend to many".

The statement read: "We would like to thank everyone for their loving messages and support at this very sad time.

"Kelvin was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many. He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed," it added.

Earlier this week Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders, of West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Kelvin’s family at this deeply distressing time. "It’s important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Kelvin’s family.

"I’m really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch. It could be vital to our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.