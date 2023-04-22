Play Brightcove video

Alfie Ford explains why he is doing this challenge

A teenager from Birmingham is raising awareness of autism by walking 15,000 steps every day.

Alfie Ford is 17-years-old and has autism. He is doing the challenge as a way to break down stereotypes about people with disabilities during Autism Awareness Month.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the community are joining Alfie on his challenge as he walks from St Andrew's Stadium to Edgbaston Cricket Club, New Street, Digbeth and back to the stadium.

Last year Alfie did a similar challenge walking 10,000 steps every day in April.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Alfie said: "It helps to get awareness out, there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding autism.

"I definitely want to change that to get people to think better about autism and to be aware.

"Last year I did 10,000 steps, which is really hard for me because I have dyspraxia as well as autism which makes it a lot harder to walk with my legs."

"I want to get the message out that we are not all the same, we are not all weird," Alfie added.

During last year's challenge Alfie raised almost £700. He has already surpassed that number so far.

Alfie said: "So far I have reached £1,000 so this is just a really big thing.

"It really gives you the drive to keep going."