A former West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable has died following a long battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Chris Johnson QPM, who started his policing career in 1991 in Acocks Green, has been hailed as an "inspiration."

Neil Chamberlain, retired director of West Midlands Police, paid tribute: "A really sad day. Chris was a great man, a great colleague and I’m proud to say a great friend.

"Love and prayers to his fantastically strong and supportive family."

Chris Johnson worked within the police for almost 30 years. Credit: ITV News Central

The news was first posted on Linkedin by Alan Baldwin, the CEO of Practice to Progress.

Chris was involved in the organisation, which supports people joining the police or furthering their policing career.

Alan wrote: "It is with the greatest of regret that I share the sad news that our dear friend and colleague here at Practice to Progress, Chris Johnson QPM, has passed away following his truly courageous battle with motor neurone disease.

"Our thoughts at this sad time are with Sharon his wife and their children.

"Chris worked with us as an assessor, mentor and our lead for quality assurance since he retired from West Midlands Police.

"His eye for detail and understanding of people was only surpassed by his courage, sense of humour and drive to help others.

"He was an immense man. We will truly miss him and all of us will spend time reflecting on the impact he had on us individually and the difference he made."

"We will be setting up a book of condolences for our team which we will present to Sharon and their children at an appropriate time. Our thoughts remain with them all."

What is motor neurone disease?

It’s a condition that affects the brain and nerves, causing weakness that gets worse over time.

There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years.

MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and eventually leads to death.

Read more: