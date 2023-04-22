Two teenagers killed and third in ‘life-threatening condition’ after crash

Two teenagers have died and a third is in a “life-threatening condition” after two cars carrying seven people crashed in a “tragic incident” in Warwickshire.

It's believed to have happened at about 4.05pm on Friday afternoon on the B4035 Campden Road, in Shipston-on-Stour, just to the west of the Fosse Way.

Warwickshire Police said the collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, who were in the Fiesta, were airlifted to hospital. They have since died and their next of kin have been informed.

A 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle was also airlifted to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.

The fourth occupant of the Fiesta, a 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery.

Three occupants from the Fiat – a woman and two children - all sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.

Two Midlands Air Ambulances and one air ambulance each from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were called out.

Six ambulances, three paramedic officers and two senior paramedic officers were also sent to the scene from West Midlands Ambulance Service and South Western Ambulance Services.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.

“Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority.

“We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2023.”