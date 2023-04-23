A man has died after being injured in a dog attack in Derby.

Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to a house on Cameron Road yesterday morning, April 22, following reports that a man had been seriously injured.

A dog at the address was presenting a risk to officers and the public, and was shot dead by firearms officers.

The man injured in the incident died at the scene, police have confirmed. His family have been informed.

Officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues. Credit: Ashley Kirk

A man who was arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody and a scene remains in place.

There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Police with reference 215-220423.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.