A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in his car in Castle Bromwich.

West Midlands Police said the victim, Kelvin Ward, was found with serious injuries on Chester Road just after 8pm on Tuesday evening.

The boy - who cannot be named due to his age - has now been charged with murder and violent disorder and has been remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The victim was found with serious injuries on Chester Road just after 8pm on Tuesday evening. Credit: Google Street View

West Midlands Police also detained a 28-year-old man in Solihull on Friday night.

They have been granted a court extension to continue to question him.

Detectives said the car Mr Ward was travelling in was rammed by another vehicle at a junction and they believe he was then attacked and stabbed by a group of people.

Police are still appealing for potential witnesses to come forward.

Mr Ward was described by his family as a "loving partner, father son and friend to many".

The statement read: "We would like to thank everyone for their loving messages and support at this very sad time.

"Kelvin was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many. He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed," it added.

Earlier this week Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders, of West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Kelvin’s family at this deeply distressing time. "It’s important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Kelvin’s family.

"I’m really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch. It could be vital to our investigation."