A third teenager has died following a car crash in Warwickshire.

Students Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital on Friday April 21 after the car they were in crashed with another vehicle near Shipston-on-Stour.

Their school, Chipping Campden School, said police contacted them earlier today to say a third student, Frank Wormald, 16, died on Sunday from his injuries.

He had been airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The crash is believed to have happened at about 4.05pm on Friday afternoon on the B4035 Campden Road, in Shipston-on-Stour, just to the west of the Fosse Way.

Warwickshire Police said the collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

A fourth teenager, Edward Spencer, remains in a stable condition