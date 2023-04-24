Play Brightcove video

Husband and wife Freda, 77, and Malcom Allsop, 79, head towards the finish line at the London marathon on their 50th wedding anniversary.

A couple in their late seventies from Leicestershire have ran the London marathon to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Freda, 77, and Malcolm Allsop, 79, from Coalville thought taking part in the marathon would be a special way to mark their golden anniversary.

Fred and Malcolm celebrate their golden wedding anniversary by running the London marathon. Credit: Lucy Alsopp

Malcom ran it in 1985 and 1986 - but Freda is not a runner and has never taken part in a marathon.

Their daughter Lucy told ITV News Central that her parents have been out jogging in their hometown of Coalville training for the marathon over the winter months.

The couple were raising money for Leicestershire hospice LOROS.

They were supported round the course, by their four daughters, three son in laws and seven grandchildren!

Malcolm and Freda with their family support team. Credit: Lucy Alsopp

Freda and Malcolm completed the London marathon together in 7 hours 16mins.