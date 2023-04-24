A mourning school has come together to pay tribute to three teenagers who died after a fatal crash in Warwickshire.

Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital after the two-car crash near Shipston-on-Stour on Friday (April 21).

In a statement Chipping Campden School said police contacted them earlier to say Frank Wormald, 16, had died on Sunday.

A fourth teenager, Edward Spencer, 17, remains in a serious but stable condition. The school described the news as deeply devastating for the wider community.

Seven people in total were involved in the collision, with the other four victims still receiving treatment in hospital

In a letter to parents, principal John Sanderson said the students had been travelling home from school when the Ford Fiesta they were in was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 on the B4035 Campden Road.

"There are no words that I can find to express the sense of loss that we feel," he said, extending sympathy to families and close friends of the pupils.

"Each one of these young people has been part of our extended school family and each loss is felt profoundly.

"In time, I would like to try and find the words to pay tribute to each of the young people we have lost, as each was remarkable and unique, having touched the lives of so many in such profound ways."Chipping Camden School, in Gloucestershire, has opened today to support students and has arranged for counsellors to be at the school.

A woman and child who were the occupants of the Fiat 500 were taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.