A lorry has been left hanging off a bridge after crashing into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire this morning.

The driver made a lucky escape from the heavy goods vehicle, but was left injured after the collision into the bridge barrier shortly before 4.40am.

Police were called to the accident between junction 20 A4304 for Lutterworth Road and junction 19 for the Catthorpe Interchange.

In the latest update from National Highways at 10.00am, it says the lorry has now been recovered from the precarious position and emergency repairs are underway.

The southbound carriageway at junction 19 remains closed, alongside traffic on the A5.

The M6 is also closed in both directions as it joins with the A14 under the M1 at junction 19.

The lorry was seen hanging of the bridge. Credit: Northants Roads Policing Team

Damage to the road surface and barrier means emergency repair work is ongoing at the scene.

Highways England said in an update: "The closures will be in place most of the day due to the nature of the collision and complex recovery work."

Drivers are being diverted via the A5 - and the route is also reported to be congested this morning. Routes through the nearby villages of Cotesback, Walcote and Welford also appear to be busy due to the nearby incident.

National Highways are urging drivers to check before they travel.