A man has been charged under the dangerous dog act following the death of another man at a house in Derby.

It follows an incident on Cameron Road in Derby just after 5.50am on Saturday 22 April.

Gary Stevens, of Cameron Road, Derby, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (24 /04).

The 53-year-old has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

Wayne sadly died after suffering injuries from a dog attack.

A dog at the address was presenting a risk to officers and the public, and was shot dead by firearms officers.