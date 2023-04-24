A second person has been charged with the murder after the death of Kelvin Ward in Castle Bromwich last Tuesday (18 April).

Leighton Williams, 28, from North Roundhay in Stechford, was arrested on Friday and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court in connection to the death of Mr Ward.

It's believed Mr Ward, 50, had been travelling in a car which was rammed by another vehicle before he was then stabbed on Chester Road.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, was also charged with Mr Ward’s murder and violent disorder. He will also appear at court today.

Mr Ward was described by his family as a "loving partner, father son and friend to many".

The victim was found with serious injuries on Chester Road last Tuesday. Credit: Google Street View

The statement read: "We would like to thank everyone for their loving messages and support at this very sad time.

"Kelvin was a loving partner, father, son, brother and friend to many. He was very well loved, vibrant, full of life and will be greatly missed."

Earlier this week, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders, of West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Kelvin’s family at this deeply distressing time.

"It’s important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Kelvin’s family.

"I’m really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and anyone who has any dashcam footage, to get in touch. It could be vital to our investigation."

West Midlands Police has said it will continue to appeal for anyone with information which could assist the investigation.

In a statement, the force said: "We're carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why and to identify those responsible."