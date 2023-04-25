Homes have been evacuated and a bomb disposal team called after "suspicious items" were found at a property in Birmingham.

The bomb squad are investigating a property in Sutton Coldfield after suspicious items were found.

Two men and a woman have been arrested while enquiries continue.

A police cordon runs across Poplar Road and a number of officers are at the scene

A bomb disposal team was sent to a property in Sutton Coldfield

A number of evacuated residents were reportedly taken to nearby White Horse pub for safety.

A sign on the pub door this afternoon read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we remain closed to the general public until further notice."

West Midlands Police said officers carried out a warrant at the address in Poplar Road just before 9am and found the items during a search of the house.

As a precaution, a number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated while the items are examined by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, police confirmed.