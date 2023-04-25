Bomb disposal squad investigate after 'suspicious items' found at Sutton Coldfield property
Homes have been evacuated and a bomb disposal team called after "suspicious items" were found at a property in Birmingham.
The bomb squad are investigating a property in Sutton Coldfield after suspicious items were found.
Two men and a woman have been arrested while enquiries continue.
A police cordon runs across Poplar Road and a number of officers are at the scene
A number of evacuated residents were reportedly taken to nearby White Horse pub for safety.
A sign on the pub door this afternoon read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we remain closed to the general public until further notice."
West Midlands Police said officers carried out a warrant at the address in Poplar Road just before 9am and found the items during a search of the house.
As a precaution, a number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated while the items are examined by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, police confirmed.