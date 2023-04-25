Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old was attacked with a hammer.

Three 16-year-old boys are currently being held in custody, West Midlands Police have confirmed.

Police were called to the junction of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane on Monday afternoon after the boy was hit on the head with a hammer.

The victim was taken to hospital with head injuries which are not currently considered life-threatening.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: " Following enquiries in the neighbourhood, three 16-year-old boys were arrested and are in custody at this time.

"We appreciate this incident will be concerning to the community and would like to reassure everyone that this was an isolated incident without cause for wider alarm.

"To provide reassurance we will be carrying out increased patrols in the surrounding area throughout the day today."