More than £25,000 has been raised for Midlands Air Ambulance in honour of three students who died in a car crash in Shipston-on-Stour on Friday (April 21).

The fundraising target was reached within 10 hours of the online fundraising page being set up, with donations from over a thousand people.

Students Harry Purcell, 17, and Matilda Seccombe, 16, died in hospital on Friday April 21 after the car they were in crash with another vehicle.

A third student, Frank Wormald, 16, died on Sunday from his injuries.

17-year-old, Edward Spencer, remains in a serious but stable condition.

The students in a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500 collided on the B4035 Campden Road, just to the west of the Fosse Way around 4.05pm after driving home from school.

A mother, driving the Fiat, and her two children were also taken to hospital.

Two Midlands Air Ambulances and one air ambulance each from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were called out.

Six ambulances, three paramedic officers and two senior paramedic officers were also sent to the scene from West Midlands Ambulance Service and South Western Ambulance Services.

Ex-Chipping Campden school student, Alex Adams, 17, set up the GoFundMe page to raise money for air ambulances.

Alongside two other school mates, he his running the Oxford Half Marathon on the 15th October to raise money for the air ambulance services.

Writing on the page he said, "Us three teenagers will do everything we can to help this service save as many lives as possible so close communities like ours don’t have to suffer with loss.

"We hope you can join us in helping out this amazing service."