Stoke on Trent city council has issued a warning after a graffiti artist painted around a pothole writing "Joke on Trent".

The artist sprayed on the pothole outside Lytton Street in Stoke.The council has pledged to fix the pothole within the next 90 days.

A council spokesman said: "We are aware of the pothole on Lytton Street.

"This defect is non-urgent and will be fixed within 90 days.

"Anyone caught defacing the highway commits a criminal act, and maybe prosecuted."