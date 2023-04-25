Mum-of-five diagnosed with terminal cancer after being told she had virus

A mum-of-five claims she was repeatedly sent home with a viral infection - only to finally be diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Claire Francis battled breast cancer following a mastectomy in 2021, ringing the end of treatment bell in July 2022.

But now cancer has returned and she has days, if not months, to live. The news is a bombshell for Claire who first fell ill in Feburary and struggled to breathe.

She was so concerned she went to A&E at Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, and the NHS Walk-in Treatment Centre, Nottingham, several times over a period of four weeks, she says.

But each time it was suspected she had a viral infection - and all her observations were okay. By March a senior professor admitted her to hospital.

Claire underwent several tests, each one leading to no answers. Days later she was given the all clear and told her cancer had not returned.

But another consultant saw Claire, 38, of Carlton, and wanted to carry out a full body MRI scan. On the same day, April 6, Claire was taken into a side room and told they had found three brain tumours, which were incurable - and one was crushing the nerve to her vocal cord, the reason why she had lost her voice.

Claire was moved to the City Hospital, Nottingham, to begin treatment - where she was then told she also has lung cancer. After surgery to have a tracheostomy fitted to help her breathe, she said: "It should never have come to this. I went to hospital for four weeks with a viral infection and eventually they admitted me.

"They tried to tell me it was stress. I went to neurology for a second opinion, and I was told I have three brain tumours and lung cancer". She now remains in City Hospital where she is being treated for a chest and lung infection, and fluid around her heart.

Claire Francs has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after originally being told she had a viral infection Credit: BPM Media

Childhood friend Sasha Karimjee, 39, a support worker, said: "On April 22, they said it is not cancer. It's not returned. You are a mystery. She said, 'there must be a reason', and got a second opinion and found this". She described Claire as "loyal, kind, caring, and a beautiful soul".

Claire brought up her four older children herself, and has a fifth child, a five-year-old called Matilda. Sasha, of Gedling, said the bravery of Claire's children is just inspiring."I think the whole world should know, her children are amazing," says Sasha. "I have left the hospital ward in tears and they (the children) support me.

"I'm 40 in two weeks and I hope she makes it to my 40th". Sasha runs a fundraiser for anyone who is in need and runs the registered charity Polly's Poppadoms - named after close friend Rachel 'Polly' Pollard, who lost her battle with cancer in November 2016.