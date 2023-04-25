Play Brightcove video

A young woman, who was shot in the leg in a city street during the early hours, remains in hospital after the gunfire in Wolverhampton.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was injured at around 1am in Bitterne Drive on Sunday 23 April.

Police said a bullet also damaged a window at a property in Evans Street, close to the scene in Whitmore Reans.

Officers stepped up patrols in the area and were looking at CCTV footage from the area. Witnesses were urged to come forward.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and further footage following a shooting in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton at the weekend.

"Investigators are reviewing CCTV and video footage from the area as enquiries continue after a woman was injured in Bitterne Drive at around 1am on Sunday.

"Thankfully her injuries are not believed to be serious and today she remains in a stable condition in hospital."