Amazon asked to formally recognise union at strike-hit Coventry site

Online giant Amazon is being asked to formally recognise a trade union at its Coventry site which has been hit by strikes.

The GMB union says it would be the first time workers at the company would have formal union recognition for collective bargaining over pay and conditions.

The move follows strikes by hundreds of GMB members at Amazon’s site in Coventry in a dispute over pay.

The GMB said it believes more than half of workers at the site are in the union, meeting the threshold for mandatory union recognition in a workplace.

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: “GMB members have been crystal clear since the start of their campaign; they will not accept a pay rise of pennies from one of the world’s wealthiest corporations.

“After weeks of campaigning and 14 strike days, they’ve built the power of their union on site and are now in a position to file for recognition.

“Amazon top brass has refused to negotiate and now their own workers have forced them to the table.

“With industrial actions ballots under way in five further Amazon depots and more and more Amazon workers joining GMB, managers fast risk this becoming a summer of strike chaos for the company.

“The time has come for Amazon to sit down and talk pay with GMB Union.”

An Amazon spokesman said: “We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment.

“At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company.”