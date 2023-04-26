A murder investigation is under way after a man was fatally stabbed in Birmingham in the early hours this morning.

Police were called to High Street, near the junction with Queensbridge Road in Kings Heath just before 2.25am after a man suffered serious injuries.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services, police said.

Forensic police were spotted at the scene searching bins and combing over the area.

Officers combed through a rubbish bin on the High Street in Kings Heath Credit: BPM Media

A cordon is currently in place while officers carry out investigations into why this happened and who was responsible.

National Express bus services 11A/C, 35, 50 and 76 were diverted this morning following the attack.

West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information can contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website and quote log 255 of 26 April.