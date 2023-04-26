The Tamworth MP and former Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher will reportedly not stand at the next election.

Chris Pincher quit the government on 30 June 2022, after accusations that he assaulted two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London the evening before.

In a statement, Mr Pincher claimed he had told family and friends at the beginning of 2023 that he did not wish to stand again.

"At the beginning of the year I let my friends and family know privately that I do not wish to stand for Parliament at the next general election.

"I let the Conservative Party know then too," he said.

"As I explained last year, I have been receiving professional medical support and I need to continue the process to improve my mental and physical health."

He paid tribute to Tamworth, where he as served as MP for nearly 20 years and made "lifelong friends", describing the job as a "wonderful privilege".

Chris Pincher Credit: Parliament

Pincher was suspended from the Conservative Party after further accusations came out, which he denies.

He is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, opened the investigation on 20 October 2022.

The Conservative whip was removed after a formal complaint was made to the parliamentary watchdog, that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) reportedly dropped the complaint because the alleged incident did not occur on the Parliamentary estate.

The row over the allegations against Mr Pincher ultimately started the sequence of events that ended Mr Johnson's time as Prime Minister.

His handling of the scandal unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership, that was already damaged by lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and by-election defeats.