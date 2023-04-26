Investigations are continuing into the deaths of patients of disgraced breast surgeon Ian Paterson.

Since 2020, a coroner’s investigation has been active.

Ian Paterson was jailed for 20 years in 2017, after carrying out needless operations over a 14-year period.

Who is Ian Paterson?

Paterson was a breast surgeon consultant and was employed by the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust (HEFT) but had practising privileges in the independent sector at both Spire Parkway and Spire Little Aston in Birmingham until 2013 when he was suspended in 2011.

He is due to be freed in 2027, but was jailed in 2017 for wounding with intent and ­unlawfully wounding nine women and one man he treated between 1997 and 2011.

He convinced cancer patients to undergo ops in NHS and private hospitals by inventing or exaggerating the risks of tumours to earn extra cash and maintain a successful reputation.How many inquests are there into the death of patients?

So far 27 inquests have been opened and adjourned.

Further inquests will be opened if there is reason to suspect the two-stage test is satisfied.

This involves first identifying whether there appears to have been any culpable human failing or system failing in the medical management of the patient’s breast cancer and, if so, secondly to establish whether, on the balance of probabilities, that failing has more than minimally, trivially or negligibly contributed to death.

This process will be completed by early 2024.

It's anticipated that the first case management hearing will take place in the Spring of 2024 when HM Coroner will give directions on the scope of the inquests.

It's thought the final hearings will take place over a nine-month period commencing in the autumn of 2024.Will there be any more inquests?

Preliminary enquiries were triggered by West Midlands Police who approached the Coroner following the conviction and sentencing of Ian Paterson.

As a result, a process was set up to identify and to carry out preliminary enquiries on patients who had been treated by Paterson and had subsequently died of breast cancer.

Enquiries were made of patients treated in both the NHS and in the private sector.

These preliminary enquiries on individual cases are continuing.

Further Inquests will be opened if there is reason to suspect the two-stage test is satisfied. This process will be completed by early 2024.