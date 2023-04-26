A new ride at Drayton Manor Resort has been announced - and it's set to surface on Saturday 29 April.

'Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash' is gearing up to open at Thomas Land.

The baby flume, featuring two mini drops, will arrive at the Staffordshire resort in time to celebrate Thomas Land’s 15th Anniversary.

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Resort said "The arrival of Thomas and Percy’s Submarine Splash ride is an exciting milestone for Thomas Land as it celebrates its 15th Anniversary.

"We’re certain that Thomas fans across the Midlands and beyond will want to enter the immersive world of Thomas Land themselves."