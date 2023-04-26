Preparations are underway in Leicester ahead of the annual Vaisakhi procession of Nagar Kirtan on Sunday.

Visitors to the city are being reminded to expect traffic disruption due to the major religious event this weekend.

Thousands of Sikhs will be taking part in the procession, which will see followers walking between two of the city’s best-known Sikh temples.

10,000 People expected at one of the biggest events on the Leicester Sikh community’s calendar

The parade will set off from Guru Nanak Gurdwara, in Holy Bones, at 11.30am and make its way across the city to arrive at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Gurdwara, East Park Road, at around 3pm.

The city council says rolling road closures will be in place along the route to allow the procession to pass by safely.

The route includes Great Central Street, Vaughan Way, St Nicholas Circle, St Nicholas Place, High Street, Clock Tower, Gallowtree Gate, Granby Street, Northampton Street, Charles Street, St Georges Way, Swain Street, Sparkenhoe Street, St Peters Road, East Park Road, Leicester Street and Roseberry Street.