Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Kings Heath.

Police were called to High Street, near the junction with Queensbridge Road in Kings Heath yesterday morning (April 26) after a man was found with serious injures.

Emergency services pronounced the 33-year-old man dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody.

Detectives from West Midlands Police are urging anyone who was in Kings Heath, near High Street between 1.30am and 3am to come forward.