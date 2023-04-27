Leicester Royal Infirmary car park closed after crash nearby

Leicester Royal Infirmary car park is closed this morning due to a serious car crash just outside it.

The A594 Infirmary Road is closed in both directions closed due to a serious accident between Knighton Street and Grange Lane.

Both Aylestone Road and Welford Road are also closed outside of the AandE entrance.

Leicestershire Police are warning drivers of significant delays in the area.

They wrote on Twitter: "Due to a serious RTC there are currently road closures in place around the Leicester Royal Infirmary A&E car park.

"This is likely to cause significant disruption to traffic. Please avoid the area."

