Firefighters from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are being taught new techniques to rescue animals in distress.

Four groups from the service will be working with animal trainers to learn more knowledge of dealing with animals in the wild, especially those in distress.

The training, provided by Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall Animal Unit, will look at rescuing farmyard animals such as cows, sheep, and pigs as well as exotic creatures like snakes, llamas, and lizards.

More than 90 animals were rescued between 2021 - 2022 in Derbyshire.

It's hoped the training will help firefighters save animals and feel safer and more confident in doing it.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Group Manager, Darren Perrott, said, "Having hands-on experience of handling and understanding how an animal will react when its natural instinct is to flee danger is essential to ensure firefighter safety at any animal rescue.

"It is also important that they understand the language that may be used by farmers and animal owners.

"Working with the animal handling trainers at Derby College ensures firefighters gain this experience, so that when they find themselves working with a larger or unfamiliar animal they are confident and can work safely to ensure the rescue of the animal and the safety of others involved."

Firefighters have previously come across horses, sheep and cows stuck in ditches or fences, road accidents where animals are being transported, and even a deer trapped between houses and fencing.

Mr Perrott also added, "These days firefighters also need to be confident handling more exotic reptiles and unusual pets which could also need our help.

"The animal handling course provided by Derby College covers a large spectrum of animals and is an invaluable part of a firefighters' basic training.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service receive the training at Broomfield Hall Credit: Derby College Group

Jon Collins, Head of Land-based studies said, "It’s great that we are able to support Derbyshire Fire and Service with animal handling training.

"The course is highly practical and covers both understanding animal behaviour and the handling and moving of common farm livestock.

"The training will help the firefighters learn how to deal with larger species of animals that are commonly rescued, such are horses, cattle, pigs, sheep and deer that find themselves trapped or in dangerous situations.

"We’re also providing hands-on training in dealing with more exotic animals, including llamas, lizards and snakes! Working with these animals demands a high level of specialist skill and expertise.

"Our animal trainers have considerable experience in this area, and we’re delighted to be able to pass on some of these techniques to the crews at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.”