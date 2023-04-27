A killer who beat a stranger as he unpacked his shopping - leaving him bleeding to death in his home - has been jailed for life for the 'random' murder.

Jay Gallier, from Dudley, attacked 'security-conscious' Barry Johnson just a few feet from the front door of his home after he returned from a shopping trip.

The horrific assault saw Mr Johnson suffer a number of 'blunt force' injuries, including part of his lip being detached from the inside of his mouth.

He also had a broken nose, with a 'pooling of blood' discovered on the carpet where his body was left.

The 67-year-old's lifeless body was found when his brother called round to check on him and spotted him lying on the floor of his Brierley Hill flat.

On Thursday, Gallier was jailed for life, and ordered to serve a minimum term of 21 years.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Chambers KC said Gallier carried out a 'random killing' and did not know his victim.

"This was a brutal attack on a vulnerable man in his own home," he said.

"It is shocking and concerning that it was, in effect, a random attack. Having heard the evidence, I'm satisfied so as to be sure, that you did not know the deceased and had never met him before."

Gallier was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Credit: BPM

Gallier denied murdering Mr Johnson, but jurors convicted the 33-year-old of the charge following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month.

A cigarette butt with Gallier's DNA was found near Mr Johnson's head.

Detectives also discovered a pair of ladies' blue velvet slippers in the hallway of Mr Johnson's flat - which was unusual as he lived alone.

Footage was later uncovered showing Gallier taking the slippers from the lobby area before he went to Mr Johnson's flat.

Police also seized blood-stained trousers covered in Mr Johnson’s blood from Gallier's home.

Det Sgt Neal Hudson, who led West Midlands Police's murder investigation, previously described the murder as a 'harrowing case' which saw Gallier unleash a 'needless and violent assault' on his victim. Gallier's motive was still unclear and he had never offered an explanation for what he did, the officer said.